LSV Asset Management Has $269.92 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 749,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $269,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,566,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 929.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after buying an additional 57,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

NOC traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $381.87. 2,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,810. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

