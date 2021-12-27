LSV Asset Management Has $445.87 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,209,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,320 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $445,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after buying an additional 210,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.00. 36,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,512. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

