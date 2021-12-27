LSV Asset Management Has $542.68 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 241,452 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.49% of Target worth $542,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 105,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Target by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $222.55. 51,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.15. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

