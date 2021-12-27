LSV Asset Management Sells 145,125 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,450,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,125 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.97% of Conagra Brands worth $320,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

CAG traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.27. 17,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,448. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

