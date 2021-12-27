LSV Asset Management Sells 145,125 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,450,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,125 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $320,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,889,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

