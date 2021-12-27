LSV Asset Management Sells 381,569 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 381,569 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $408,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.12. The stock had a trading volume of 94,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,510. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.43. The company has a market capitalization of $142.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

