LSV Asset Management Sells 76,196 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,978,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,196 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $236,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,653. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

