Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LITE. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of LITE traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.22. 3,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,839. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,327,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after purchasing an additional 641,731 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Lumentum by 30.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

