Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LUN shares. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.54 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 11.5600002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.49 per share, with a total value of C$949,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 94,922,698 shares in the company, valued at C$900,987,264.88.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

