Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.13.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,936 shares of company stock worth $1,092,339. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LYFT opened at $44.18 on Monday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.