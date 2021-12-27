Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,936 shares of company stock worth $1,092,339. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Lyft by 22.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lyft by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after acquiring an additional 484,642 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth $669,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth $3,415,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Lyft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $44.18 on Monday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.