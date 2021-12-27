Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.76 Million

Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post sales of $538.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $524.87 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $23.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,228.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $71.10 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

