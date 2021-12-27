Magellan Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.17. 658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,666. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

