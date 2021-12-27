Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $31.27 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,105 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $31,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,470,000 after purchasing an additional 390,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,404,000 after purchasing an additional 424,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,031,000 after purchasing an additional 226,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

