Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 3,139 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.98. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

