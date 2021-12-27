Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Black Hills by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Black Hills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKH traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $68.69. 158,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,079. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on BKH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

