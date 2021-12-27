Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 194,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMP opened at $44.43 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

