Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Bought by Truxt Investmentos Ltda.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 723,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the quarter. Magnite accounts for about 2.8% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $20,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,504 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth approximately $28,424,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 82.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,691,000 after buying an additional 545,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after buying an additional 457,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $18.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 941.97 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

