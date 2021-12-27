Mana Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MAAQU) Quiet Period To Expire on January 3rd

Mana Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MAAQU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 3rd. Mana Capital Acquisition had issued 6,200,000 shares in its IPO on November 23rd. The total size of the offering was $62,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Mana Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ MAAQU opened at $10.21 on Monday. Mana Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

