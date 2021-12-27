Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,525,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

