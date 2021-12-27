Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 45,138 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 45,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

