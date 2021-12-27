Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $354,000 in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 112,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at $39,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IVR opened at $2.86 on Monday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $891.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

