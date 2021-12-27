Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $421,000 in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in US Ecology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in US Ecology by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in US Ecology during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $30.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

