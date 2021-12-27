Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Organogenesis by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Organogenesis by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORGO. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.72. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock worth $299,793. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.