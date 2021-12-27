Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 9,273 eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in eHealth by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $708.52 million, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of -0.14. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.