Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $391,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in nVent Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 264,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in nVent Electric by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NVT opened at $37.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $38.48.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

