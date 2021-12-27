Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Trimmed by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Shares of MA stock opened at $360.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $354.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.81 and its 200 day moving average is $356.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

