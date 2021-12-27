Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $36,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 148,277 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $22.66 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

