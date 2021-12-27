Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

