Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 3,418 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 132.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 28.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,101 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3,718.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $132.99 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.