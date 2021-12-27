Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 58,016 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,594,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,056,000.

Shares of GSY opened at $50.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

