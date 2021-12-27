Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 4,950 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,520,000 after acquiring an additional 667,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,214,000 after buying an additional 534,092 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,430,000 after buying an additional 115,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,357,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,044,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,874,000 after buying an additional 112,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBLU. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

