Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 693,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,516,000 after buying an additional 46,889 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 38,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13,795.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

