Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $535,000 Position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 118.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 2,196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Chindia ETF stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 52 week low of $44.47 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

