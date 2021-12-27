Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.65.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.