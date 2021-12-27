Michael John Nerbas Acquires 2,800 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Michael John Nerbas acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$268,610.16.

WCP traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 562,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.46 and a 1-year high of C$8.00.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.27%.

WCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.08.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

