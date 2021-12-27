Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.94

Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 9825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Microvast alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.14.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.