Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 29.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $514,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $15.60 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $477.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other news, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $121,305 and sold 6,610 shares valued at $127,309. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.