Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $57,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 90.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Equinix by 7.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $7.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $826.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $805.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $814.79.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

