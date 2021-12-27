Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,549 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $90,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.30.

CAT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.01. 18,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,549. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

