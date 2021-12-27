Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 235,549 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,549 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $116,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 108,742 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 90.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 376,301 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

CMCSA traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.18. 96,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,398,480. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

