Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 47,255 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 47,255 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $80,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $205.47. 16,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

