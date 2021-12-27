Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $32.66 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $32,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13,662.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $85.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

