Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,800 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $37,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after buying an additional 266,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after buying an additional 284,171 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total value of $1,031,193.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,958 shares of company stock valued at $26,026,040. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $267.17 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.00 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

