Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 822,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,806,000 after purchasing an additional 305,525 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.5% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $43.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Raymond James began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

