Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 549,800 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,605 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 549,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,363 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after buying an additional 154,974 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

