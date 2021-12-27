monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shot up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $314.24 and last traded at $314.24. 429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 311,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.43.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

