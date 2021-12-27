Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading 5.1% Higher

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 73 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 133,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.