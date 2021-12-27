Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up approximately 3.2% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

GIS opened at $65.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,863. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.