Moonriver Price Hits $225.95 on Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 27% higher against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $225.95 or 0.00439161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $590.88 million and $90.41 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00062613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.47 or 0.07891909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00078858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00055865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,526.47 or 1.00146530 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,205,748 coins and its circulating supply is 2,615,039 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

