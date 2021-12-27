M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $805.34 million, a P/E ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.96. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.